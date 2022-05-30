Everything was going swimmingly for the Goulburn Bulldogs after winning their first three games of the Canberra Region Rugby League season, but they have been pegged back to three and three following their 41-28 loss to the Queanbeyan Blues at a muddy Seiffert Oval on Saturday, May 29.
After a horrible start to the round seven match which saw the Bulldogs concede the first four tries, the away side managed to go into the main break just 10 points down and even managed to get within a converted try at one stage in the second half.
The Blues managed to hold on to notch their fourth win of the season, but not before player-coach Terry Campese was sent to sin bin for mouthing off at the referee in frustration five minutes from time.
Bulldogs coach Tyson Greenwood said despite the result, he still saw plenty of upside.
"It was disappointing to come here and not get the win, but I thought the boys showed some great character at the start of the second half," Greenwood said.
"Unfortunately, the first 20-minute period cost us in the end when we leaked 22 points.
"It was good to see the boys dig deep to get us within six points at one stage though.
"After the match, I told the boys to keep their head up as there were some promising signs for us."
The Blues' season, on the other hand, has been the complete opposite to Goulburn's.
Campese felt it was a tough game, but said his side handled the big edge of the Bulldogs well to get their season well and truly back on track.
"We're building into the season slowly," Campese said.
"We were down on troops early on in the year, so it's good to get our full squad back."
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs are in contention in the middle of the pack, currently holding down fifth place on the ladder, while the win sees the Blues edge into the top four.
The Queanbeyan Kangaroos and Belconnen Sharks are both nipping at the heels of the Bulldogs sitting only two competition points behind, while Gungahlin and Yass trail the competition with one win apiece.
The competition leading Warriors defeated the Magpies, while the Woden Valley Rams and the Queanbeyan Kangaroos both enjoyed wins too.
Next up for Goulburn is the Tuggeranong Bushrangers at the Workers Arena from 3pm on Sunday, June 5 while the Blues have the Yass Magpies on Saturday.
