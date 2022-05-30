The Queanbeyan Age
Queanbeyan Blues hold off Goulburn Bulldogs in thrilling Canberra Raiders Cup clash

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:23am, first published May 30 2022 - 8:00am
Everything was going swimmingly for the Goulburn Bulldogs after winning their first three games of the Canberra Region Rugby League season, but they have been pegged back to three and three following their 41-28 loss to the Queanbeyan Blues at a muddy Seiffert Oval on Saturday, May 29.

