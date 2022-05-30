Crookwell continues to climb while Bungendore holds down dominant first position in round eight recap

The Monaro Rugby Union season continues with an epic weekend of strong matches.
As we inch closer to round nine this week, the table movement and positioning becomes evermore interesting, as each match begins to hold significantly more weight.
The Bungendore Mudchooks continue to flex their muscles on the rest of the league as they continue their dominant run of play in 2022 with another wire to wire victory.
The confirmed their position as the league favourites, with a 46-0 win over the struggling Batemans Bay Boars, who currently sit in last place.
Mudchooks winger Jy Ckarke, put forth a monster performance, securing four tries of his own in the match.
Bungendore remain undefeated in 2022.
The Hall Bushrangers, have also been a tough and talented unit this year and fought hard on the weekend to maintain their spot in second place.
It was a valiant effort put forth by both sides that really could have gone either way.
The Cooma Red Devils played extremely hard and pushed the Bushrangers until the very end, but Hall were able to hold out on their home ground to take home the win 19-14.
The Crookwell Dogs have been the surprise team in recent rounds.
They have looked better from week to week as the teams cohesiveness and chemistry really appears to be rounding into form after a rocky start.
The Taralga Tigers looked to take down the Dogs, however they were going to hear none of it.
It was a tight game to begin with but the Dogs ran away with it at the end, cementing their spot as a dark-horse contender to take out the competition.
The third place Jindabyne Bushpigs had the bye this week, but will look ahead to locking down their top three position next week.
Next round will kick off on Saturday June 4.
COMPETITION TABLE:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
