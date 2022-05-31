It took a very brave soul indeed to get themselves out of bed this morning as unrelenting winds shook houses across the Southern Tablelands and Highlands.
Unfortunately, locals are going to have to keep mustering that courage until the weekend with the mercury predicted to remain under 10 degrees and gale force winds almost assured.
Advertisement
The Bureau of Meteorology issued another severe weather warning on Tuesday morning (May 31) for damaging winds with gusts of up to 100km/h predicted.
And like any good cold dip there is a good chance our region will see a bit of the white stuff.
Crookwell and Taralga were treated to a winter wonderland in 2021 so adults and children alike will surely be busting out the mittens and beanies at a moment's notice to take advantage of any snowfall.
The Highlands saw big snowfall in 2015 that residents still talk about nearly a decade on. Amongst the snowmen and snowball fights, one New Berrima resident even busted out a snowboard.
So, will we get lucky this year? Nothing is locked in but with temperatures dropping as low as minus one in some parts plus rainfall, there's a very good shout.
Queanbeyan and Braidwood will manage to reach double digits but at night will drop below zero according to the forecast.
Yass will struggle to rise above 10 degrees for the rest of the week and regularly drop to just above zero so keep an eye out for any rainfall that could turn white.
Crookwell will only hit a high of five on Wednesday. That's right five! How do residents do it?
Goulburn will once again provide some ideal conditions (we love you, you beautiful freezing thing) with lows of one, zero and minus one in consecutive days.
Bowral this time around will see three days in a row of two degree lows and further south, towns like Moss Vale and Sutton Forest could get some sleet-turned-snow.
Here's what the week ahead looks like across our vast region.
Queanbeyan
Advertisement
Braidwood
Yass
Crookwell
Advertisement
Goulburn
Bowral
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.