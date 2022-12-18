Labor announces Monaro 2023 election candidate

The Queanbeyan Age
Former Canberra Raiders great Terry Campese named as Labor candidate for Monaro

Updated December 19 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:03am
Community champion and former Canberra Raiders and Queanbeyan Blues great Terry Campese will run for preselection for Labor in the state seat of Monaro.

