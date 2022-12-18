Labor announces Monaro 2023 election candidate

Community champion and former Canberra Raiders and Queanbeyan Blues great Terry Campese will run for preselection for Labor in the state seat of Monaro.
Terry captained the Canberra Raiders between 2010 and 2014 and represented NSW in State of Origin and Australia on the international stage.
Terry began his community service well before he finished his successful career as a professional rugby league player.
In 2012 he began the Terry Campese Foundation, a not for profit which is focused on building brighter futures for young people.
Terry has previously been an Ambassador for Canteen Cancer, the Ronald McDonald House and a Patron of Raising Hope Education Foundation. He continues to work with the NRL on their roads to regions projects.
During the bushfires which devastated the Monaro electorate Terry served as a community recovery officer. He was also active in the fundraising campaign to bring the Queanbeyan sleep-bus to the area.
He works closely with residents as the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council community program coordinator.
Born and bred in Queanbeyan in the Monaro region, Terry said he was proud to have represented our region, the state and Australia as a professional football player, but the most important work he had done was as a community worker and with the Terry Campese Foundation,
"I am driven by working in and for the community and I want to take that commitment to the next level," he said.
"I'm prepared to work with anyone and everyone to make Monaro a better region.
"It's time for a fresh start in Monaro and I'm determined to ensure a Minns Labor Government delivers better schools and hospitals for our community."
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns said Terry was an individual who led by example by putting the community first.
"While we all will miss Terry running around as captain-coach for the Queanbeyan Blues, his most important and valued work has always been his community and charitable works," he said.
"Terry knows what the people of Monaro and Queanbeyan need in terms of service delivery and support, because he listens and delivers for them as a community worker each and every day.
"I am delighted that Terry has put his hand to take his community service to the next level, in public office."
