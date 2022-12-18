The Queanbeyan Age
Queanbeyan sports announcer Steve Peios will be the voice of the soccer World Cup final on Monday morning

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 19 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:51am
Steve Peios says the atmosphere in Qatar is electric. Picture supplied

Maradona may claim the hand of God; but Queanbeyan dad and professional sports announcer Steve Peios was the voice of God as he stood pitch-side in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar early on Monday morning as the official announcer of the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina.

