Police concerned for Isaac Smith's welfare after he has been missing for a week

Updated October 4 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:17am
Isaac Smith, 15 was last seen on September 27 on Severne Street, Greenleigh, and was last spoken to at the weekend. Pictures courtesy of the NSW Police Force.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Queanbeyan.

