Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Queanbeyan.
Fifteen-year-old Isaac Smith, was last seen on Severne Street, Greenleigh on September 27, and was last spoken to on the weekend.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Read more:
Isaac is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Queanbeyan, Dubbo and Bourke areas, and may have travelled to the Sydney area.
Anyone with information about Isaac's whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police on (02) 6298 0599, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.