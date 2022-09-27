A $10 million renovation to Queanbeyan Court House is underway.
Monaro MP Nichole Overall and NSW attorney general Mark Speakman opened the upgrade on Tuesday, September 27.
Set adjacent to the police station, the development forms part of the city's new justice precinct.
Mr Speakman said Queanbeyan Court House is one of NSW's busiest regional courthouses with over 2200 Local Court matters, last year.
"Investing in regional courthouses is a win for the region and ensures people outside the metropolitan areas have appropriate state-of-the-art justice facilities now and in the future," he said.
The development will transform Nellie's Room, a safe space for domestic and sexual violence complainants.
"It is now a larger, more welcoming place for domestic and sexual violence complainants and other vulnerable witnesses to prepare for, and give evidence, in court," Mr Speakman said.
The refurb will see Nellie's Room equipped with a new kitchen, a bathroom with baby change facilities and a new remote witness room,
"Having this dedicated safe space ensures that vulnerable witnesses don't have to come in contact with, or testify in front of, an alleged abuser or their family members - an experience which can re-traumatise and exacerbate the stress of testifying," Mr Speakman said.
Ms Overall said the development is about more than just aesthetics.
"It includes an additional courtroom, upgrades to facilities for vulnerable victims and witnesses including a new remote witness room, new conference rooms, solar energy system, new air-conditioning, updated security including new CCTV cameras, and the ability to use audio-visual links," she said.
"There have also been significant upgrades to the registry for court staff and the courthouse now has a dedicated assembly room for members of the public called for jury service."
It's the largest renovation to the courthouse since its construction nearly half a century ago.
