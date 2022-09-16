The Queanbeyan Age
Temporary closure on Collett Street under the Queens Bridge at Queanbeyan

Jackie Meyers
Jackie Meyers
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:45am
Temporary closure on Collett Street

Motorists are advised of a temporary closure of Collett Street under the Queens Bridge in Queanbeyan for bridge maintenance work.

