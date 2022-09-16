Temporary closure on Collett Street

Motorists are advised of a temporary closure of Collett Street under the Queens Bridge in Queanbeyan for bridge maintenance work.
This closure will be in place 24 hours a day from Monday September 26 for up to six weeks, weather permitting. A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the closure during this time.
Pedestrian access under bridge will be maintained on both sides.
READ ALSO:
Parking on the western side of Collett Street will not be impacted.
There will be no changes to traffic on the Kings Highway over the Queens Bridge.
Traffic control will remain at Trinculo Place from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturday as work continues along the Queens Bridge until mid-December 2022, weather permitting. Single lane closures under a stop/low arrangement and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.