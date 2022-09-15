There's something hot coming to Queanbeyan later this year.
The Sydney Hotshots are putting on a two-hour production featuring some of Australia's finest-looking men.
ALSO READ: Police smash bikie-linked drug syndicate
A totally interactive production, The Secret Fantasies Tour, is a fun option for a night out with the girls.
As a high energy production, audiences will witness some killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques.
Whether they began as tradies, cops, farmers or firemen all the 'Hotshots men' are put through an intensive 'Hotshops bootcamp' until they graduate with an A+ in hip thrusting.
ALSO READ: Queanbeyan Whites snap up premiership
The show will be hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds, an original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner.
Reynold's showmanship and cheeky banter with the audience makes for an extra entertaining evening.
The show will be held at Walsh's Hotel, Queanbeyan on November 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.