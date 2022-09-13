Queanbeyan Whites coach Sam French woke up on Saturday morning with a feeling something special was about to happen.
Having watched his side reel off six straight wins on the way to the John I Dent Cup grand final, French was confident they had one more victory in them.
The coach's intuition was right on point, Queanbeyan snapping a 12-year title drought to defeat Canberra Royals 29-16.
For French, who coached his final game in charge of the Whites on Saturday, the win capped a three-year journey from cellar dwellers to premiers.
"This is such a weird experience for me," French said.
"I'm just so proud of the group. It's more relief than anything because I expected this to happen. Heading into the finals, all we needed to do was get there and I knew our best would be good enough.
"No one's as physical as the Queanbeyan Whites team that's been running around in the finals. I knew if we could stay healthy, no one can stick with us when we play that physical brand and we saw that today."
Queanbeyan largely controlled the decider, physically dominating its opponent up front and making the most of front-foot ball out wide.
Flanker Justin Sikimeti was named man of the match, having set the tone with a series of powerful carries and punishing defence.
Whites flyhallf Liam Richman was also superb, directing his team around the park and producing a number of brilliant tactical kicks that pinned the Royals deep in their own half.
With Queanbeyan forward Silafono Titiuti in the sin bin, Canberra had opportunities to strike early in the second half, however, its execution let it down in key moments.
Sikimeti's second try in the 55th-minute effectively put the game to bed, before Royals scored two late five-pointers to cut the final margin to 13.
"We had our chances, we probably just lacked a bit of detail and a bit of patience," Canberra captain Ben Johnston said.
"There were just a few little errors, we turned to ball over too much and didn't value our possession. They're a class act and they made us pay."
While Royals set the pace throughout the first half of the season, the Whites roared to life during the final six weeks.
After losing 40-17 to Gungahlin on the Eagles' heritage day, the side did not lose another game.
It's a period that coincided with the return of the Prince of Queanbeyan, Robbie Coleman.
The former Brumby, now the club's full-time operations manager, was instrumental in providing a calming influence throughout the past month and it was no different on Saturday afternoon.
French was full of praise for the veteran after the match, the centre providing a crucial link between the midfield and the outside backs in the side's expansive playing style.
It's been an eventful 12 years since Coleman led the Whites to their last premiership in 2010. He said the win was the perfect way to finish his career.
"I came back to take the operations manager role and I didn't have plans to play," Coleman said.
"I was watching and seeing how exciting they are. I had to be part of it.
"My body had had enough, but I just couldn't help myself with the squad we have. I'm so happy I did, because it's been the best.
"Both premierships are special, this one means a lot to me personally. To go out like this is unreal."
Saturday's victory comes with a degree of finality for the Whites, French headlining a number of departures.
Coleman has declared his playing days over while lock Zane Marolt will depart to join the Waratahs.
French stressed numerous times over the past few weeks this group would never have another opportunity to win a premiership and it's a message the players took to heart.
"This has been three years in the making," Marolt said.
"I couldn't be prouder of the boys. They backed me through some tough years and I'm grateful for that.
"The core of this group has been together for three years. It's really special to do it with them before I leave."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
