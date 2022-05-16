Losing good people is never easy for any organisation but the Hume Conservatorium has its focus firmly on its future as the search for a new leader begins.
Outgoing CEO Jacqui Smith was farewelled last week after stepping down for family reasons to a flood of well wishes.
Such was her impact on the Con after less than a year in the job, Chair and acting-CEO Ed Suttle seemed completely unfazed as the wheels keep on turning.
"Jacqui did a phenomenal job in the time she was there," he told the Age.
"One of the best things she did was put together a support staff who are very skilled, very supportive and enthusiastic.
"So on her departure, the day-to-day administration of dealing with students and scheduling is all happening and it's a massive relief.
"I think that's her greatest legacy."
The search for the next head honcho began in earnest this week with the process set to take about three months.
Suttle said he expected there to be plenty of interest in the role as the institution seeks to become the artistic "leader" of the Southern Tablelands.
"There are a number of appealing [factors] depending on the potential candidate," he explained.
"It's really involved in the community so for someone who is community-minded this is a fabulous job.
"The Con is, and will continue to grow to be, more than just a music school. We should be a real cultural and arts centre in the entire region.
"That spreads from Yass to Queanbeyan to Mittagong and the places in between.
"It's naturally Goulburn-centric to some extent but we want to be recognised as probably the leader in terms of cultural and creative activity within the region."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
