Bungendore man Leslie William Windser found guilty of setting fire to another's property during Black Summer bushfires 2019

By Toby Vue
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:14am
Leslie William Windser and his supporters walking out of the Queanbeyan Court House after he was fined $2000 for setting fire during the Black Summer bushfires in 2019. Picture: Toby Vue

A man said to be meticulous about being fire conscious has been found guilty of setting fire to another's property during the height of the Black Summer bushfires after a prosecutor argued an ember attack being the ignition would have needed to be a "magical ember".

TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

