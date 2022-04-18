The Queanbeyan Age
'We're the AFL team for the people of Canberra': GWS Giants eye new 10-year deal with ACT government

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 19 2022 - 7:02am, first published April 18 2022 - 10:00am
The GWS Giants are intent on striking a new 10-year deal to bring AFL games to Canberra, as the spotlight turns to the ACT government and whether it will replicate the $23 million price tag.

Local product Tom Green has been a fan favourite at the Giants. Picture: Jamila Toderas
