The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Your essential guide to Anzac Day commemorations in Queanbeyan and surrounds

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 19 2022 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Towns and villages from Queanbeyan to Braidwood will pause in silent reflection to commemorate Anzac Day once again in 2022.

Matt Helm, president of the Queanbeyan RSL sub-branch pays his tribute during the 2021 dawn service. Pic: Neha Attre
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.