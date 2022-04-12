The Queanbeyan Age
Queanbeyan woman dies as region records 407 COVID-19 cases

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated April 12 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:25am
A woman in her 70s died in the Queanbeyan-Parelang LGA in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 11. Picture: Shutterstock

A woman in the Queanbeyan-Palerang LGA has died, as 407 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD), in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 11.

