Champions sprint race info, past winners & 2023 preview

The Champions Sprint gets attention for its thrilling course down the renowned 'Straight Six' at Flemington. Picture Shutterstock

The Champions Sprint, formerly known as the VRC Sprint Classic and the Darley Classic due to past sponsorships, is a prestigious Group 1 horse race with a prize purse of $3 million.



This 1200m sprint event marks a highlight of the VRC Champions Stakes Day (previously recognised as Mackinnon Stakes Day), which takes place on the Saturday following the iconic Melbourne Cup Day every Spring Racing Carnival. The highlight of 2022 was the splendid victory of 'Roch 'N' Horse'.

Established in 1960, with Karina taking the inaugural crown, the Champions Sprint has since seen victories by elite sprinters like Hareeba (1994), Takeover Target (2004), Miss Andretti (2007), and the formidable mare Black Caviar (2010 & 2011). The race garners attention for its thrilling course down the renowned 'Straight Six' at Flemington Racecourse.

As we approach 2023, note that the VRC Champions Stakes Day will also host the Group 1 Champions Mile - previously the Kennedy Cantala. The day's program also features the Group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes, providing a bonus to any winner who was previously disqualified from the Melbourne Cup field.

The Champions Sprint has gained prominence as an important race for sprinters who previously competed in the world's wealthiest grass race, The Everest, with a hefty $20 million prize pool, held at Royal Randwick each October.



In 2017, Redzel, the first-ever winner of The Everest, went on to claim victory in the Darley Classic. The subsequent three Champions Sprint winners, namely Santa Ana Lane, Nature Strip, and Bivouac, had also participated in The Everest.

In 2021, Nature Strip added another feather to his cap by winning The Everest and the Darley Sprint Classic, making him the most recent horse to achieve this double feat. Nature Strip further validated his prowess by winning the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes in the UK in June 2022.



However, in 2022, he had to settle for second place in the Champions Sprint, losing to the victorious mare, Roch 'N' Horse. Horse racing enthusiasts eagerly look forward to the 2023 Champions Sprint, which will take place as part of the concluding day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

2023 Champions Sprint odds

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Champions Sprint 2023 betting odds, which will be updated and posted here as soon as they are available. This way, you will get access to the most competitive rates for all your Champions Sprint predictions this spring.



For the most recent betting odds on the Champions Sprint 1200m (Pre-Noms), betting odds are subject to change. For the most current odds on all our live markets, kindly head over to ladbrokes.com.au. The Champions Sprint 1200m (Pre-Noms) odds will open and jump on November 11, 2023, at 10 am. Below is a preliminary list of runners with their winning and placing odds:

Imperatriz leads the pack with winning odds of 1.70 and placement odds of 1.14. Following closely is In Secret, with winning odds of 4.20 and placement odds of 1.64. Asfoora and Star Patrol are both on equal footing, with winning odds of 12.00 and placement odds of 3.20.

Cylinder, Lofty Strike, and Uncommon James share similar odds of 15.00 for a win and 3.80 for a place. Bella Nipotina comes next with 17.00 odds for a win and 4.20 for placement, followed by I Am Me with 19.00 and 4.60, respectively.

Airman and Mazu are tied with 21.00 odds for a win and 5.00 for placement. Babylon Berlin, Buenos Noches, Overpass, Ozzmosis, Ruthless Dame, Shinzo, and Zapateo all share a winning odds of 26.00 and placement odds of 6.00. Lastly, Alcohol-Free and C'est Magique have the longest odds, with 51.00 for a win and 11.00 for a place.

Comprehensive results for the 2023 VRC Champions Sprint

The finalised results and placement order for the prestigious 2023 Champions Sprint - previously known as the VRC Sprint Classic - at Flemington will be listed below upon the completion of the race on the 11th of November, 2023.

1st: To Be Decided

2nd: To Be Decided

3rd: To Be Decided

In-depth analysis and insights on the Champions Sprint Race

Renowned as the Champions Sprint today, this Group 1 race was previously recognised by two other names: the VRC Sprint Classic and the Darley Classic.



The esteemed event is scheduled to unfold on Saturday, the November 11, 2023, at the illustrious Flemington Racecourse. The competitors will cover a distance of 1200m on a track that caters to the weight-for-age conditions. This high-status race, boasting a generous prize purse of $3 million, first captivated the racing world back in 1960.

You must get the latest on the Champions Sprint races so that you can make sound betting decisions. You should look out for well-informed predictions and insights, which will help you bet with confidence. Fans of the Champions Sprint generally keep up-to-date about the race's past winners, as this helps them identify trends and evaluate each horse's performance.

Champions Sprint betting

The betting markets for the Champions Sprint traditionally open up a few months before the race day, teasing bettors with attractive early bird rates on potential sprint classic contenders. The futures Champions Sprint odds are invariably enticing, but some bettors choose to hold off until the field is announced to place their bets on the favourites.

Horses that performed impressively in their preceding Group start are typically seen leading the odds. Not surprisingly, many past VRC Sprint Classic champions, including Buffering (2013) and Redzel (2017), achieved victory in the lead-up race. Nature Strip etched his name in history as the second The Everest - Darley Sprint Classic winner in 2021.

Sprinters with commendable performances in the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley, which takes place two weeks prior, generally secure top positions in the online Champions Sprint odds. This race has been a stepping stone for three out of five winners during 2012-16, including Buffering (2013), who won both events.

Recent favourites that have rewarded bettors in Champions Sprint betting include Redzel ($4 in 2017), Bivouac ($3.20 in 2020), and the heavily favoured Nature Strip ($1.28 in 2021). However, 2022 witnessed a significant upset with Roch 'N' Horse, a specialist at Flemington, triumphing at Champions Sprint odds of $20.

VRC Sprint Classic / Champions Sprint results

The eventual outcome of the Champions Sprint race includes not only the final positions of all participating horses but also those that were withdrawn from the original lineup. Once the results are announced, the information about the winner, winning time, margin, and starting price of each horse in the VRC Sprint Classic / Champions Sprint will become available as part of the revamped VRC Champions Stakes Day program.

The VRC Sprint Classic has seen a number of unforeseen outcomes, with Roch 'N' Horse ($20 in 2022), Delectation ($13 in 2015), and Buffering ($11 in 2013) causing significant upsets.



The roster of recent VRC Sprint Classic champions features prominent names, such as the rapid two-time winner Nature Strip (2019, 2021), Santa Ana Lane (2018), the later two-time The Everest champion Redzel (2017), Terravista (2014) who secured second place in the 2017 race, Black Caviar (2010-11), Miss Andretti (2007), and Dance Hero (2006).

Roch 'N' Horse (2022) was the last mare to win the Champions Sprint, while the three-year-old Pharein (1999) was the final young horse to claim the championship. The current Champions Sprint race record is held by Rubitano, who won in 2002 with a time of 1 minute 07:17 seconds.

Past VRC Sprint Classic / Champions Sprint winners

The Champions Sprint has a rich history dating back to the year 2000, with many memorable winners and place-getters. The victor of the 2023 race is yet to be determined. Roch 'N' Horse claimed the first place in 2022, with Nature Strip and Baller securing the second and third positions, respectively.



Nature Strip dominated the 2021 and 2019 races, leaving Swats That and Loving Gaby in second place, and Bella Nipotina and In Her Time trailing in third.



The 2020 race saw Bivouac victorious, followed by Nature Strip and Libertini. Santa Ana Lane won the 2018 race, with In Her Time in second place and a dead heat for third between Pierata and Jungle Cat.

In 2017, Redzel outran Terravista and Impending, and in 2016, Malaguerra defeated Spieth and Fell Swoop. The 2015 race was won by Delectation, with Chautauqua and Terravista finishing in second and third, respectively.



Terravista was the champion in 2014, leaving Chautauqua and Lankan Rupee in his wake. Buffering was the winner in 2013, with Shamexpress and Moment Of Change coming in second and third. The 2012 race saw Mental take the lead, followed by Sea Siren and Hallowell Belle.

Black Caviar was the triumphant horse in 2011 and 2010, beating Buffering and Star Witness in 2011, and Mid Summer Music and Ortensia in 2010. The 2009 race was won by All Silent, with Wanted and Bank Robber finishing behind. Swick claimed the victory in 2008, leaving Turffontein and Sunburnt Land in the dust. The 2007 race was won by Miss Andretti, with Gold Edition and Stanzout taking the second and third spots.

Dance Hero outpaced Shadoways and Miss Andretti in 2006, and Glamour Puss won against Barely A Moment and Cape Of Good Hope in 2005. The 2004 race was won by Takeover Target, trailed by Recurring and St Basil, while Ancient Song was the victor in 2003. Rubitano took the first place in 2002, Sudurka in 2001, and Easy Rocking claimed victory in the year 2000.