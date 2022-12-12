A man has died in a house fire in the state's Monaro region.
Just before 12.30pm on Monday, December 12, emergency services were called to a home at the corner of Willow Road and Wattle Avenue, Captains Flat, where they found a home well alight.
A male resident was pulled from the house by Rural Fire Service members; however, he died at the scene.
The body is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be that of the occupant, a man aged in his 60s.
Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Queanbeyan Police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
