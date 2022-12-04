Queanbeyan Police are urging everyone to be mindful of their home security if they're traveling for the holidays.
They said thieves were often opportunistic and would be trying to target homes with minimal security, especially when families travel for the Christmas period.
However, police are offering some simple tips to help protect your home against break-ins these holidays.
Before Leaving on Holiday:
When away from home:
For more information, please visit www.police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/crime_prevention/home_safety
If you see someone acting suspicious around your home call your local police or in an emergency call triple zero (000), The Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.