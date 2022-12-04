Check all windows, doors, gates, sheds and garages are locked and secured.

Ask a friend or neighbour to park in your driveway, collect your mail, take out or collect your

garbage bins.

Ensure the lawn is not overgrown or untidy.

Provide someone you trust with your contact details.

Stop or divert all expected deliveries.

Avoid packing your vehicle the night before.

Record all details including serial number and descriptions of items and value.