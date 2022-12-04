The Queanbeyan Age
Riverside Plaza in Queanbeyan sold

By Meredith Clisby
December 5 2022 - 7:40am
Riverside Plaza in Queanbeyan has been sold for more than $60 million to the wholesale arm of the Colonial First State Retail Property Trust Group.

