Teachers from the Queanbeyan region have had their say on the NSW Government's game-changing plan to reward excellence in teaching.
Teachers and principals from the region met this week to give their feedback on a policy options paper released on 1 November 2022, proposing new career pathways for excellent teachers.
Classroom teachers assessed as "experts" under the Rewarding Excellence in Teaching initiative could attract salaries of up to $147,000 per year, in recognition of their skills and impact.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said more than 100 roundtables are being held with teachers and other school staff, from Murwillumbah in the north to Broken Hill in the west and Cooma in the state's south.
"This plan is about recognising and rewarding great teachers, with the aim of keeping them where they do their magic - in the classroom," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's vital we hear from as many teachers as possible as we develop this innovative policy and I am so grateful to teachers from the Queanbeyan region for sharing their valuable input."
Finigan School of Distance Education science teacher Trish Thompson encouraged others to have their say after she joined a roundtable at Karabar High School.
"It is the most collaborative process I have been part of and your opinion does matter," Ms Thompson said.
"I love every second of teaching, and so it's important to celebrate and reward excellence. If we can't point out excellence and great teaching practice, who can?"
A recent survey of teachers and school leaders found around three out of four are interested in pursuing a new career pathway that would keep them in the classroom.
Policy options up for discussion include:
Teachers who were unable to take part in the roundtable event can provide feedback through an online survey. Members of the public are also being encouraged to share their views, on the NSW Government's Have Your Say website at www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/rewarding-excellence-in-teaching.
The program is set to begin implementation in 2023.
For more details about the Rewarding Excellence in Teaching reforms, visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/rewarding-excellence-in-teaching.
