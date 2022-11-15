A John I Dent premiership has turned into a Super Rugby dream come true for Nathan Carroll.
Carroll and fellow ACT Brumbies pathways playmaker Klayton Thorn have both been elevated to the Super Rugby Pacific squad for next year.
Twenty-two-year-old Carroll has been rewarded after playing a big role in the Queanbeyan Whites' run to the John I Dent title in 2022.
He can play fullback and flyhalf and was Brothers Rugby's top scorer in Queensland's Hospital Cup before he joined the Brumbies' pathways program at the end of last year.
Now he's set his sights on Super Rugby.
"Joining the club's Super Rugby Pacific squad is a dream come true," Carroll said.
"Coming down to Canberra has been the best decision I've ever made, and I just want to thank the Brumbies pathways staff, especially Dan Hooper, for their support and of course, everyone at Queanbeyan who made me feel so welcome and I've made friends for life there.
"Obviously playing Super Rugby is the goal now, but I know that starts with having a good pre-season this year and working hard every day on my game."
Scrumalf Thorn was part of the Brumbies Academy in 2022, but will now work with fellow No.9s Ryan Lonergan and Nic White.
His and Carroll's elevation meant a total of six Brumbies pathways players have joined next year's senior squad, with Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Charlie Cale and Harry Vella also stepping up to the senior group.
Thorn, a Randwick junior, played for the Brumbies under-19s and the Gungahlin Eagles this season.
"I'm really excited to be stepping up to the senior squad," he said.
"Growing up playing for Randwick, you're aware of all the players who've made the move to Canberra to join the Brumbies and with two absolutely world-class nines at the club, it's the best place for me to learn and develop."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
