Department seeks to buy 'The Block' in Jerrabomberra, plans for playground

Updated November 8 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 1:16pm
'The Block' in Jerrabomberra could soon become an extended field and playground with efforts to purchase it in motion.

Along with continued progress on the new Jerrabomberra High School, Jerrabomberra Public School students could soon have greater access to an extra playground area, known by the community as "The Block".

