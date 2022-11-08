Along with continued progress on the new Jerrabomberra High School, Jerrabomberra Public School students could soon have greater access to an extra playground area, known by the community as "The Block".
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall has confirmed that following her official representations to the Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell, the Department of Education has commenced discussions to secure the parcel of land at the rear of the school, currently under a lease arrangement, as an oval and playground extension.
"This otherwise unused area offers a natural extension for the primary school," Mrs Overall said. "When the request to secure ownership was raised with me by the school leadership, I took it to Minister Mitchell and the Department."
"Given the continued growth of Jerrabomberra Public School and the successful overturning of the zoning decision that would have negatively impacted students living in the suburb, there is a need for more secure space."
"We're keen to acquire this additional land so the school can use it as they see fit. Obviously though, this is a commercial matter that requires reaching an agreed market value between the current owner and the Department."
Mrs Overall said everything was being done on their end to secure a positive outcome.
Jerrabomberra Public School Principal Chris Hunter has welcomed the current announcement of the efforts to acquire "The Block".
"Jerrabomberra Public School continues to grow and securing 'The Block' would be a welcome addition to our school grounds," Ms Hunter said.
"We are certainly pleased with all efforts to finally make this a reality."
Mrs Overall also confirmed she's received assurances from the Department of Education that a full review of the current playground area at Jerrabomberra Public School will occur.
"Full rehabilitation of the school's playground space and equipment will take place once the temporary high school has been removed. This provides the perfect opportunity to conduct a complete audit on the equipment and to undertake replacement if necessary," Mrs Overall said.
