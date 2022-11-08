Road users in Queanbeyan are being advised of continued impact to traffic on Collett Street for bridge maintenance work.
Temporary traffic changes under the Queens Bridge have been extended due to recent wet weather.
Work will continue to be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays until Friday, November 18, weather permitting.
Single lane closures under a stop/slow arrangement will continue to be in place at Trinculo Place. Collett Street under the Queens Bridge will remain closed 24 hours a day.
Pedestrian access under bridge will be maintained on both sides. The path on Trinculo Place will be temporarily diverted onto a separate alignment to maintain access.
Parking will be reduced at Trinculo Place on the eastern side of the Queens Bridge for the duration of the project. Parking opportunities on the western side of Collett Street will not be impacted.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
