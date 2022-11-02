Queanbeyan's Hospital Auxiliary is an award winner.
The auxiliary was recognised for its incredible fundraising efforts at the 89th United Hospital Auxiliary state conference held in Bankstown at the end of October.
More than 150 delegates representing hospital auxiliaries from across NSW attended.
The Queanbeyan branch was presented two awards at the conference for having raised more than $20,000 in the year - with the total raised more than $37,000.
It was also recognised for the hard work of its volunteer base with Queanbeyan raising more than $500 per volunteer.
The motto for the two-day event was 'Together we can do so much'.
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor, opened the conference and said that hospital auxiliaries are the junction between the heath service and the community and that they are valued and appreciated.
UHA state president Tracy Wilkinson also made an address and thanked auxiliaries, emphasising the need to use digital advertising to encourage more volunteers and that a central UHA Facebook page was being established to keep members informed of successful programs statewide.
There are 170 auxiliaries across NSW with about 3500 active members, who raised more than $2.3million for the financial year ending June 2021.
On the second day of the Conference the UHA Patron and Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley, presented the UHA Life membership awards to 12 members including previous south east region representative, Chris Smith from the Moruya Branch.
