Queanbeyan-Palerang council unveils new LEP

Updated November 1 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:02am
Queanbeyan Palerang council has consolidated a complete LEP to replace seven that it uses currently.

Council has prepared a new Local Environmental Plan (LEP) that will come into effect on November, 14 2022.

