Queanbeyan-Palerang council unveils new LEP

Council has prepared a new Local Environmental Plan (LEP) that will come into effect on November, 14 2022.
The new Queanbeyan-Palerang Comprehensive Local Environmental Plan 2022 has been prepared to bring together all the previous land-use plans that served Queanbeyan City Council and Palerang Council prior to the merger in 2016.
The new LEP will replace the seven separate LEPs that Council currently uses. It will become the single reference point for understanding and complying with Council's land-use planning controls.
DAs lodged on or after 14 November 2022 must be prepared in line with the provisions of the new Queanbeyan-Palerang Comprehensive Local Environmental Plan 2022.
Any DAs lodged on the Planning Portal will need to be accepted by Council before 14 November 2022 to be assessed against the existing LEP controls. DAs that have been lodged to the Planning Portal but have not been accepted by Council before 14 November 2022 will be assessed against the provisions of the new LEP.
Council strongly recommends any applications prepared consistent with the existing LEP controls are lodged well before 14 November 2022.
New LEP maps have also been prepared to support the new plan. They can be viewed on Council's website and will be made available on the NSW Legislation website when the new LEP comes into effect.
These draft maps are not the final adopted maps and should not be relied on as in-force legal maps at this time. Any DAs made on or after 14 November 2022 will need to be consistent with the gazetted LEP maps when they become available on the NSW Planning Portal.
Find the new LEP, draft maps and answers to further questions at www.qprc.nsw.gov.au/new-QLEP2022
