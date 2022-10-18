The Queanbeyan Age
Grinspoon to rock Queanbeyan

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:15am
Grinspoon lead singer Phil Jamieson. Picture by Marina Neil

Australian rock legends Grinspoon will be performing at the Queanbeyan showground on Friday, October 28.

