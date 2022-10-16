Tim Keun is stepping into the next phase of his nursing career as the first Emergency Nurse Practitioner at the Queanbeyan Hospital Emergency Department.
An experienced ED registered nurse, Mr Keun completed a Master of Nurse Practitioner in 2021 and said he was passionate about the emergency setting.
"I have a passion for nursing and love to see the wonderful contribution that nurses can make in the delivery of healthcare, especially in the emergency setting," he said.
"Mentoring nurses through their career and into roles that ultimately provide a high-quality healthcare experience for the local community is something that gives me great joy."
Nurse practitioners are expert nurses who are able to diagnose and treat people with a variety of acute or chronic health conditions.
Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) recently recognised the skilled and dedicated nurses, like Mr Keun, who worked in emergency departments across Southern NSW as part of Emergency Nurses Day, celebrated globally on the second Wednesday of October each year.
Monaro Nationals MP Nichole Overall said Emergency Nurses Day was a chance to recognise our amazing health staff, and thank each and every one of them for their continued dedication to the community.
"As the first Emergency Nurse Practitioner at Queanbeyan Hospital, Tim is a very welcome addition to the Emergency Department and our community," Ms Overall said.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor, a registered nurse with more than 20 years of experience before entering parliament, said emergency nurses had a key role at the front line of our health system and especially so in regional and rural hospitals.
"Emergency department nurses save lives every day," she said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
