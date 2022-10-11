The Queanbeyan Age
Floods subsiding in Queanbeyan - more rain on the way

Updated October 11 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:54am
Flooding in Queanbeyan over the weekend. Picture Kristy McBain/ Facebook.

Heavy rainfall last week caused minor flood peaks along the Queanbeyan River and Molonglo Rivers. Minor flood peaks were observed Sunday afternoon at Queens Bridge and Oaks Estate. River levels have now fallen below the minor flood level.

