Floods subsiding in Queanbeyan - more rain on the way

Heavy rainfall last week caused minor flood peaks along the Queanbeyan River and Molonglo Rivers. Minor flood peaks were observed Sunday afternoon at Queens Bridge and Oaks Estate. River levels have now fallen below the minor flood level.
Queanbeyan River: No further flooding is expected in the Queanbeyan River.
The Queanbeyan River at Queens Bridge are estimated to have peaked at 5.00 metres around Sunday afternoon. River levels are estimated to have fallen below the minor flood level Sunday night.
Molonglo River: Minor flooding is occurring along the Molonglo River.
The Molonglo River at Oaks Estate peaked at 5.36 metres with minor flooding around 06:00 pm Sunday 09 October and is currently at 3.60 metres, below the minor flood level, and falling.
However, the Bureau has warned that more falls are predicted this week and flood warnings could be renewed with readers urged to check the current warnings on the Bureau of Meterology website.
Flood Safety Advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
