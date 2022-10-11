A new dance class will transport the sounds, colours, and movement of India from across the world to Goulburn.
Sakshi Kumar is a dancer, teacher, choreographer and actor who moved to Goulburn several months ago.
Since then she has become actively involved in the community, performing most recently in the Lieder theatre's production of Romeo and Juliet.
Now she hopes to share her own culture with the community through dance classes.
Ms Kumar said Indian dance had the ability to connect people.
"It can give you pure entertainment and complete bliss at the same time," she said.
Ms Kumar started dancing when she was eight years old and has performed extensively in India and abroad, including performing for former US president Barrack Obama when he visited India in 2015.
She trained at the leading institute of Kathak in New Delhi, Kathak Kendra, under Guru Pt. Jai Kishan Maharaj and has been certified in numerous traditional Indian dance styles including Kathakali.
Out of all the classical Indian dance styles, Ms Kumar said Kathak was one of the most beautiful, having completed a Master's degree in Kathak.
"It involves lots of technical footwork, pirouettes and subtle expressions," she said.
In 2019, Ms Kumar moved to Australia with her family after working as an Indian Cultural Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan where she taught Kathak dance classes to more than 100 students.
Last year she launched a dance school in Sydney, but having since moved to Goulburn, she decided to start classes locally as well as in Queanbeyan.
"The classes will aim to increase fitness levels and to spread happiness," Ms Kumar said
The Bollywood and Kathak classes will begin with a warm-up session of yoga before moving to the dancing part and Ms Kumar recommended wearing tights and a tunic.
She said she could adapt her classes depending on the interests of her students.
"Indian dance has lots of classifications including folk dances like Bhangra, Garba and Bihu," she said.
Whether her students were looking to dance for fun or would like to pursue dance as a career, Ms Kumar said she could provide them with opportunities.
She currently has students in Sydney, including women over the age of 40, performing at festivals and events. There is also the option to take Kathak examinations for those seeking qualifications.
Ms Kumar said she especially wanted to welcome older students to her classes emphasising that dance lessons were not "only for children".
Classes will be held on Thursdays at the Hume Conservatorium beginning on October 13.
Ms Kumar said students could take their first trial class free, the full term spanning ten weeks will cost $160.
You can follow Sanskriti - A School of Indian Performing Arts on Facebook or Instagram @sanskritidanceschool_aus.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
