Police plead with motorists after three more lives lost on NSW roads in less than 24 hours

NSW Police will address the media and are pleading with motorists to take care on the roads as they head home after the holidays after three more people lost their lives on NSW roads yesterday October 2.
So far during Operation Labour Day - which commenced at 12.01am on Friday September 30, 2022 and concludes at 11.59pm today (Monday October 3, 2022) - eight people have died in eight separate crashes across NSW.
Three of those fatal crashes occurred in less than 24 hours yesterday.
About 3.20pm yesterday October 2, emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Kings Highway, Bungendore.
The 17-year-old male driver a Nissan X-Trail died at the scene.
The other driver, a 71-year man and his 66-year-old wife, were trapped in their Toyota Kluger before being assisted from the vehicle a short time later.
They remain in Canberra Hospital suffering fractures. They are said to be in a stable condition.
Officers from Monaro Police District are conducting investigations into the incident.
Between 1am and 8am, a Ford Falcon sedan was travelling west along Stoney Park Road, Burrumbuttock - about 30km north east of Albury - when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver and only occupant - a 22-year-old man - died at the scene.
Officers from Albury Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attended and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
About 4.15pm, emergency services were called to the Mitchell Highway at Geurie - 30km south-east of Dubbo - following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The driver of one of the vehicles - a 69-year-old woman - died at the scene. A 69-year-old male passenger in the same vehicle was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with serious injuries.
The 71-year-old female driver of the second vehicle was also flown to the same hospital with serious injuries.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District will assist with the investigations led by officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Reports will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, has pleaded with motorists to take care when driving on the roads as the road toll continues to climb.
"Three more people have tragically lost their lives on NSW roads this weekend, which is three too many," A/Assistant Commissioner King said.
"Despite the growing road toll, day in and day out we continue to stop and book drivers for speeding, using their mobile phone, drink or drug driving, and for not wearing a seatbelt.
"I am pleading with all NSW motorists and road users today - please slow down, obey the road rules, drive to the conditions and be aware of your surroundings - including other road users.
"Every day, we are forced to hand out fines, suspend licences and seize the vehicles of those who seem happy to put road-users' lives' at risk.
"We much prefer taking these actions than we do knocking on the front door of a home late at night to inform a family that they have lost a loved one," he said.
