The Green Machine went black tie on Monday night when the Canberra Raiders and their partners went all glitz and glam for the first time in three COVID-interrupted years.
The Raiders hosted the Mal Meninga Medal at the National Convention Centre, but most players had a quiet night to ensure a smooth build up to a finals clash against Parramatta.
Joe Tapine took home the top gong, winning his first Meninga Medal as the club's best player, while Hudson Young won the coach's award and Brad Schneider was the rookie of the year.
Tapine paid tribute to his wife Kirsten in his speech, while injured Raiders captain Jarrod Croker took it easy with wife Britt as they await the birth of their second child.
It was the first time since 2019 the club had been able to celebrate with its wider family, with wives, girlfriends, legends and sponsors partying into the night.
But there was a sombre note to the night, with an emotional tribute to Allan Hawke less than two weeks after he died.
The Raiders have defied the odds this year to still be in premiership contention, beating the Melbourne Storm last weekend to move into another knockout final this week.
