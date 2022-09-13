Police swooped on nine homes including at least two in Jerrabomberra and another in Karabar on Tuesday morning in a series of drug-related raids by the NSW South East Region Enforcement Squad.
More than two dozen police, including tactical members, were involved in the Karabar search warrant as part of Strike Force Sulfur.
The warrants were simultaneous to avoid the offenders alerting each other to the coordinated police activity.
It is understood that several people have been arrested and are likely to face Queanbeyan Local Court tomorrow although details of the charges are yet to be known.
Tuesday's warrants by Strike Force Sulfur is believed to be the biggest coordinated police anti-drug operation across the border since 2020 when 10 people were arrested in Cooma and Queanbeyan on more than 60 charges of supplying methamphetamines into the Snowy Mountains and local regional area.
NSW police would not release any detail about the Tuesday morning search warrants but they are understood to have targeted members of organised crime groups and outlaw motorcycle gangs who have been operating in areas of southern NSW and distributing drugs across the southern region and into the ACT.
At least one home in the ACT was raided, although ACT police say they are unable to comment on the outcome because NSW police had primary control of the operation.
Quantities of weapons and drugs have been seized from a number of the warrants but there are no details provided yet on those arrested.
The effort had been planned for some weeks, with police inspectors from Monaro, South Coast and the Hume police districts brought in to oversee the operations.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.