Campo edges closer to 'dream' send-off

Updated September 13 2022 - 5:56am, first published September 12 2022 - 9:49pm
Terry Campese celebrates making the grand final. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Queanbeyan Blues captain-coach Terry Campese is determined to retire in style after leading his team to the Canberra Raiders Cup grand final with a 36-22 victory over the Woden Valley Rams on Sunday.

