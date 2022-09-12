Campo edges closer to 'dream' send-off

Queanbeyan Blues captain-coach Terry Campese is determined to retire in style after leading his team to the Canberra Raiders Cup grand final with a 36-22 victory over the Woden Valley Rams on Sunday.
The Blues were too strong for the under-manned Rams at Gungahlin Oval, with several Woden Valley players out of the preliminary final through injury and suspension.
After over two decades in the game Raiders legend Campese is hanging up the boots for good, and now into the season decider before saying farewell, the veteran playmaker and Les McIntyre Medal winner wants to leave his beloved Blues with another trophy in the cabinet.
"It's every boy's dream really," Campese told The Canberra Times.
"From a young age your first goal is to make the big time and I was lucky enough to achieve that in the NRL. But to finish off your playing career for your junior club, going out on a high winning a grand final, that would be special."
The possibility of making Queanbeyan 'title town' is another big motivator for the Blues.
Following the Queanbeyan Tigers' and Queanbeyan Whites' title victories in Canberra's men's first-grade competitions in Aussie Rules and rugby union respectively, the Blues could lock up a hat-trick of footy championships for the city if they defeat the West Belconnen Warriors next week.
The grand final on Sunday will see the Blues face a Warriors team high on confidence, and Campese knows they're in for a battle.
"West Belconnen are in red-hot form so it's going to be a cracker," the five-eighth said. "They've got strike weapons across the field so we're going to have to be even better than we were today."
Campese pulled his quad a month ago and was still feeling it against the Rams, but was confident he'll be right for the grand final.
"I'm slowly getting there. I should be 100 per cent by next week," he said.
Queanbeyan came to Gungahlin on a mission and executed brilliantly early to race to a 22-0 first half lead.
Just two minutes in, Jake Butler-Fleming scored the opener off a long Campese pass and the Blues were in again minutes later with Matt Parsons finishing a break on the wing. The Rams defence tightened up after the early onslaught but the Blues kept coming.
Woden Valley got off to a perfect start to the second half, with Scott Swanson scoring inside two minutes, followed by a try from Joel Ambrose.
Just as the Rams got a sniff though, Blues winger George Morseu finished strong in the corner and Butler-Fleming got his double. The Rams had a couple of late consolation tries but it was too late.
"It was tough with our season finishing today. But they went out and gave it their all," Woden Valley coach Billy Thomson said.
"We had nine out all together from when we started, and just seven full first-graders.
"I've come in with a couple of years' plan to turn it all around and they've done it really quickly this year. It's been fantastic."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
