The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Don't let your fire guard down, check to make sure your fire alarm is working

September 1 2022 - 5:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has urged the public not to become complacent about home safety just because winter has ended.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has urged the public not to become complacent about home safety just because winter has ended.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.