The new CEO of the Hume Conservatorium has been unveiled.
The Conservatorium announced on Friday (August 26) that board member George Brenan, who only joined at the Annual General Meeting in March, would take on the CEO role.
A new arrival to Goulburn, Brenan has been paying and enjoying music since age seven. His repertoire includes vocals, keyboard, sax, viol da gamba (a large stringed instrument) and renaissance with winds/capped reeds.
In his professional life, he has had senior roles in the public service and the ANU National Security College in addition to serving on boards for various not-for-profit groups.
Brenan said the opportunity to help transform young people's lives was one he couldn't turn down.
"The musical development that the Hume Conservatorium offers can transform the lives of young people, and not only musically," he said.
"It's a thrill to help the Con build up what it can offer communities across our region.
"Cultural institutions thrive together, and the Hume Con will always aim to be in the midst of life across the Goulburn Mulwaree region, bringing our contribution to the cultural richness around us.
"The opportunity to take on this role was unexpected, but it was impossible to refuse. I look forward to getting to know our school and student communities and to build on the 37 year legacy of Hume Con."
Hume Conservatorium Chair Ed Suttle said he Brenan was an ideal person for the job, which begins on September 7.
"As Chair, I am thrilled George has accepted the role of CEO," he said.
"He came through a highly competitive recruitment campaign, he is very familiar with Hume Con and its activities and priorities, he is a proven administrator, he is a very keen musician, and he is passionate about the benefits of music education".
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
