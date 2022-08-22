If you're on the hunt for an engaging and not-too-long bedtime story, local author Mistie Dal Molin has you covered.
The first book of a series titled 'Little Bear's Big World' is set to be released on October 22.
'Garden Adventure' is the first book in the series of illustrated readers for the youngest members of the family, zero to three-year-olds.
Mistie is an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author. She is passionate about children's literacy but more importantly, she is a mum.
Mistie's two sons inspire her to write and she created 'Little Bear's Big World' with her youngest son in mind.
"I try to encourage little ones to find and appreciate the 'extraordinary' in ordinary situations," Mistie said.
"I hope to inspire a sense of adventure and curiosity in everyday, familiar and relatable places."
Taking a page out of his mum's book, Mistie's 8-year-old son Rocky Dal Molin is also soon to be a published author.
The mother and son submitted entries in the 2022 'Share Your Story' Writing Competition with Anthology Angels. Both stories were selected for publication and will be released on October 30.
Rocky is in year three at St Gregory's Primary School and can't wait to donate copies of their new books to the Queanbeyan Library and his MacQuoid Street school library for all his friends to borrow.
The 'Little Bear's Big World' series will use repetition, uncomplicated text and vibrant illustrations to engage early readers.
Illustrated by UK illustrator Zoe Mellors, the first book of the series focuses on gardening, outside play, resilience, nature and caring for the environment.
'Garden Adventure' is the first in the series, with 'Beach and Farm Adventures' to follow in 2023.
