The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Queanbeyan midwife nominated for highly anticipated award after 33-year-long career

Updated August 10 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Flaherty is pictured second from the right. Photo: Supplied.

Queanbeyan midwife, Jenny Flaherty, recently received some exciting news when she found out she was a finalist for one of NSW Health's most anticipated nursing and midwifery awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.