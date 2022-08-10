Queanbeyan midwife, Jenny Flaherty, recently received some exciting news when she found out she was a finalist for one of NSW Health's most anticipated nursing and midwifery awards.
Ms Flaherty is one of 30 finalists nominated for the 10th annual NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
She was nominated in the Midwife of the Year category, one of eight categories which recognise nurses and midwives who have made a difference in clinical practice, management and leadership.
NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce extended her congratulations to this year's finalists.
"These awards showcase the exceptional work nurses and midwives are doing in our hospitals each and every day," Ms Pearce said.
"I want to acknowledge the finalists for their outstanding work and thank all our staff members who continue to deliver high quality care during these challenging times.
"These awards began in 2013 during my time as chief nursing and midwifery officer and I'm very pleased to now see them entering their 10th year."
Jenny Flaherty is the Midwifery Unit Manager (MUM) of the Maternity Ward at Queanbeyan Hospital.
She has worked as a midwife with the Southern NSW Local Health District for 33 years, and her commitment to improving practice in Queanbeyan and other maternity services across the district has earned her the respect of both colleagues and the women and families in her care.
Finalists and winners will be celebrated at the awards ceremony, which will be livestreamed on November 24, 2022 from 2pm.
