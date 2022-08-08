The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Meet the Queanbeyan teacher making a career shift

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Lampe is an English teacher at Finigan School of Distance Education, and, inset, soon-to-graduate Joss Kirk. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Sitthixay Ditthavong

When most people would be thinking about winding down on the way to retirement, Catherine Lampe has taken her career in a completely new direction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.