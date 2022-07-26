Mudchooks secure grand finals berth while Dogs season ends

It is that time of the year.
With only two rounds left until the winner of the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union is decided, as the best of the best battle it out.
Last weekend saw the top four teams clash in the major and minor semi final, with one team seeing their 2022 campaign come to an end.
In the major semi final, the undefeated Bungendore Mudchooks took to the field against the streaking second place Jindabyne Bushpigs.
From the start both sides battled hard into a narrow halftime lead for the Mudchooks, as the game seemed to be one that would go down to the wire.
However coming out of the half, the Mudchooks were a different juggernaut that left the Bushpigs searching for answers on the field.
Bungendore powered home to a 38-5 victory and secured their grand final spot which will take place in two weeks.
The minor semi final saw a dynamite match that went down to the final minutes between the third place Hall Bushrangers and fourth place Crookwell Dogs.
It initially looked like Hall would easily walk away with this one as they got out to a handy lead in the first half of play.
Crookwell played an incredibly strong second half as the Bushrangers saw their lead completely dwindle.
In the dying minutes of the game it looked like the Dogs might steal the game, unfortunately it wasn't meant to be, narrowly losing 24-21.
With this loss the Dogs season is officially over in what was a very successful campaign for the club.
It was a season that showcased the teams array of young talent along with their quality character on the field.
Dogs head coach Bruce Nixon spoke highly of his team after the match.
"For a group of very young players with just a smattering of experienced heads, the 2022 Dogs were exemplary both on and off the field, and the community can be very proud of them," he said.
For the Bushrangers they will be looking to hunt for victory against the Bushpigs in Jindabyne.
The winner of this match will go on to face off against the Mudchooks in the grand final.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
