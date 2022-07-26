The Queanbeyan Age
Sensitive Content

Slater and Gordon investigates potential lawsuit against former Queanbeyan Tigers junior coach and pool manager

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:03am, first published 4:00am
Alleged witnesses or victim-survivors of a former Queanbeyan Tigers coach and convicted child abuser are being urged to come forward to assist in possible compensation claims.

Lanie Tindale

