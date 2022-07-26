A tradesman who once hid a tracker in his daughter's toy frog is behind bars after again being charged with stalking and contravening a court order designed to protect the girl and her mother for decades.
The 57-year-old Queanbeyan man, who cannot legally be named, was arrested in June and detained in a mental health unit for more than a month before he was refused bail on Monday.
Advertisement
Documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court show the man was, in 2018, served with a family violence order that, among other things, banned him from trying to locate his ex-partner.
The following year, he took a plastic shopping bag full of toys to a supervised visit with his daughter and later offered the items to his former partner for the girl to keep.
When the man's former partner subsequently looked at the toys, she found a "tick tracker" hidden in the bottom of a green plastic frog and reported the discovery.
The offender was convicted of stalking and contravening the family violence order, which a magistrate later extended for 50 years.
He was back in court again on Monday after being arrested on June 21 and charged with another stalking offence, as well as two more counts of contravening a family violence order.
Police documents allege he committed those offences in May and June by appearing at his seven-year-old daughter's ACT school and at a sporting match, despite no longer being allowed within 100 metres of her.
He allegedly approached the child from behind at the sporting match and advanced to within one metre of her and his former partner, leaving them "extremely frightened, both crying and visibly shaking".
Through defence lawyer Paul Edmonds, the 57-year-old pleaded not guilty to each of the new charges when he faced court on Monday.
Magistrate Robert Cook remanded him in custody and listed the case for another bail application on Friday.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.