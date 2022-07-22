The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Have you seen the art installations on Blacksmiths Lane?

By Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:58am, first published July 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four artists are creating a contemporary take on an evocative old-world experience as art installations begin in Blacksmiths Lane.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.