The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn teacher Andrew Moss is reclaiming the racist nicknames of his youth for inspiring debut novella

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
July 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Goulburn teacher is seeking to inspire the next generation and reclaim the racist nicknames given to him as a child through his debut novella.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.