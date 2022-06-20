The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News

Queanbeyan Blues take crucial 28-point win on the road in Canberra Raiders Cup

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:11am, first published June 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Queanbeyan Blues travelled across the border and into the capital with one thing on their mind, a win.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.