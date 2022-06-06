He was 'gifted' an unenviable task and has now been bestowed one Rotary's highest honours.
Former resident Joe Prevedello was honoured with Rotary's prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award at the Rotary Club of Queanbeyan West's 'finale' event on May 24.
Mr Prevedello has been Queanbeyan West's Rotary President for the 2021-2022 year, handling the difficult job of overseeing the club's closure after 48 years of service to the Queanbeyan community.
More than 70 people gathered at Queanbeyan's Royal Hotel for the 'finale' event, including a host of former members over the years.
On the night Mr Prevedello thanked all past and present club members for their service to the Queanbeyan community and paid tribute to his father, Michael Prevedello and grandfather, the late Ernest Saunders who were also Paul Harris Fellow recipients through their service to the Rotary Club of Goulburn-Mulwaree.
The Rotary Club of Queanbeyan West was chartered in 1974, but last year made the decision to wind up off the back of declining membership and difficulty in succession planning.
