The cost of air conditioning installation in Australia

This is a commercial partnership with Sun City Air.



In the past, air conditioning was considered a luxury in the house. Air conditioning has gone from a luxury upgrade to a necessity for many people and families as the summers have become hotter.

Cost is a significant factor for many homes considering installing air conditioning. Although AC installation prices vary based on the system you choose, the size of your house, and other factors, it is often a worthwhile investment.

So, how much does air conditioning installation in Brisbane cost?

How much does air conditioning installation cost?

Depending on the kind of unit and intricacy of the installation, the price to install an air conditioner may vary from $600 to $12,000. Smaller split systems cost between $600 and $750, and ducted air conditioning might exceed $6000.

Types of air conditioning units price breakdown

The cost of installing air conditioning is determined by the kind of unit and the complexity of the installation.

Split System air conditioning system - $600 to $750

Portable air conditioning units - $150 to $500

Ducted air conditioning system - $ 6000 - $ 12,000

Evaporative cooling system - $3000 - $ 5000

Factors that influence AC installation cost

Capacity is one of the most crucial factors to consider when purchasing an air conditioner. The price of installing air conditioning relies on several variables, including those listed below.

Square footage

The price of installing an air conditioner is determined by the size of your house and the kind of air conditioner you need. You will need a robust and individualised system for bigger homes. However, with developments in home-cooling technology, even the biggest houses can be kept cool.

The bigger the floor space, the larger the unit's capacity will be. There may be a need for many units for various zones in a multi-story house, which will increase the overall cost.

Ceiling height

If your home has high ceilings, the unit you need has to provide sufficient cold air to keep each area at a suitable temperature.

How many windows do you have?

Windows may account for up to 40 per cent of a home's heat loss, so you must consider this when selecting an air conditioning system.

Energy efficient home

If your house has fantastic insulation, few west-facing windows, and appropriate tree covering, it likely performs a decent job of naturally remaining cool throughout the summer. But if your home has plenty of natural light and inadequate insulation, you'll need a more powerful AC system to keep it cool.

Type of air conditioning system

The cost of installing an air conditioning system in your house may vary depending on the AC you choose. There are various designs to choose from, and there are also benefits and drawbacks to using a central air conditioner, a heat pump, or a ductless AC unit..

Replacement or new air conditioning system

Are you installing air conditioning for the first time? Or are you replacing an obsolete system? When upgrading an outdated or inefficient system, the installation cost is often less than when installing a system for the first time.

Noise expectations and sensitivity

Are you sensitive to humming or buzzing noises that persist? Or does the area you live in have noise restrictions? If you don't enjoy noise or must meet specific noise-related criteria, you need to pick a quieter model. Thankfully, there are many quiet AC units to choose from with advances in technology.

Ductwork & supplies

Existing ductwork and materials in excellent shape can reduce the total cost of renovations for homes since you can reuse most of these items. When ducting has to be changed or repaired and other materials need to be bought, the total costs emerge.

Electrical systems

The last factor that affects the total cost is the configuration of your electrical infrastructure. In most circumstances, the current infrastructure requires no maintenance.

It can be immediately connected, but technicians may need to change the main circuit board and install safety switches in rare instances. The reality is that you won't know unless your air conditioning specialist does a thorough evaluation.

The bottom line

The cost of an air conditioner is just a portion of the entire cost of installation. You'll also have to pay for a pre-installation inspection, potential air duct installation or alteration, and the work to be done by a competent air conditioning specialist.