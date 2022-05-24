Motorists will negotiate changed traffic conditions on a section of the Kings Highway from next week as tree removal continues.
Transport for NSW advised of single lane closures along the highway at Clyde Mountain, between Old Bolaro Road and The River Road.
Workers will be removing trees identified as potential safety risks to motorists.
It will take place from Tuesday, May 31 to Tuesday, June 28 between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, weather permitting.
Single lane closures will be in place under a stop/slow arrangement with intermittent five minute full closures of both lanes to enable movement of machinery.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and to allow an additional five minutes travel time.
