Round six of the 2022 Monaro Rugby season saw more of the same with exciting on field action as positioning in the standings becomes increasignly more important from week to week.
Saturday May 15 saw three gaemes take place with two being incredibly lopsided affairs illustrating the top heavy nature of the league.
The Bungendore "Mudchooks" took on the Crookwell "Dogs" to kick off the weekends matches.
The game was a incredbily tight affair with little seperating the sides for much of the match. It wasn't until the weigning minutes of the second half that the Mudchooks made a break for victory.
The strong side scored two quick tries in succession to put themselves on top and take out the win, showcasing the class and skill which has put them at the top of the leaderboard.
For Mudchooks Captain Andrew Goslett the win was even more special being his 100th career game with the club.
Not to be outdone in strength, the scrappy and skilled second place Hall "Bushrangers" took to the field against the last place Taralga "Tigers" in a match that was lopsided from the first whistle.
It was a wire to wire victory for the Bushrangers, who treated the Tigers homeground as if it was their own, taking no prisoners along the way.
They ran away with a 31-7 victory, cementing their reputation as one of the seasons favourites to take it all the way to the finish line.
The Jindabyne "Bushpigs" put forth their best effort of the year in a dominating win over the Cooma "Red Devils".
It was another wire to wire victory, with Jindabyne looking as sharp and focused as ever with their goal of moving up the ladder made ever more possible if they are able to put forth efforts like this consitently.
Sixth place Batemans Bay "Boars" had the bye this week.
Competition Table (as of May 16)
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
