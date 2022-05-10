Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has identified its priorities for the next four years in its draft Delivery Program 2022-26 and is now seeking public comment.
Following last year's election, Council has developed a Delivery Program 2022-26 that responds to the community's priorities identified in the Community Strategic Plan.
Advertisement
The Operational Plan spells out the actions to be undertaken in the 2022-23 financial year and has been developed alongside the 2022-23 Revenue Policy and Fees and Charges.
"Council is committed to delivering quality services to our community, advocating for State and Federal Government involvement in key matters all while keeping a focus on financial sustainability," Mayor Kenrick Winchester said.
Some of the key priorities of Council include:
"Along with the priorities, Council plans to undertake more than $370m of capital works across the four years, including the Jerrabomberra Regional Sports Complex, Braidwood Pool upgrade, and the renewal of roads across the LGA.
"Our Operational Plan highlights the actions we will take this coming financial year.
"For the 2022-23 financial year, these include continuing the Queanbeyan Civic and Cultural Precinct and the Captains Flat Road reconstruction, upgrades to the Bungendore water treatment plant, and the upgrade of Nerriga's main street and Recreation Area.'
The community is invited to view the plans and make a comment online at yourvoice.qprc.nsw.gov.au
The plans will also be briefly presented at upcoming community meetings in Braidwood, Bungendore and Queanbeyan. The Braidwood meeting will be held on May 12 at the Braidwood Servicemens Club, May 17 at Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall and May 19 at the Bungendore Council Chambers. Register and find out more at www.qprc.nsw.gov.au.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.