The Queanbeyan Age
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only

ACT Supreme Court acquits Samuel Carrasco of kidnapping because of accuser's 'puzzling' story

LT
By Lanie Tindale
March 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been acquitted of kidnapping his ex-partner because parts of her account were "puzzling" and "[made] no sense". Picture: Shutterstock

A man has been acquitted of kidnapping his ex-partner because parts of her account were "puzzling" and "[made] no sense".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Queanbeyan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.